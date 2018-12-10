Mel B Hospitalized With 2 Broken Ribs But Won’t Say What Happened

Something went down with Mel B that resulted in her suffering injuries serious enough to have her hospitalized in London, but she won’t reveal what happened.

As you can see in her Instagram snap below, along with wearing a blue hoodie with the word “Love,” Mel is is seen staring at the camera as she holds up her right hand, which is bandaged in purple foam and held in a sling around her neck.

As far as her injuries, she has two broken ribs and a severed right hand. In her IG misssive she also he thanked both the hospital staff and her fans for their support as she heals.

“Thank you to all the wonderful nurses [doctors] and my amazing surgeon for the care and expertise given to me here at the hospital I’ve been staying at, suffering 2 broken ribs a severed right hand,” Mel wrote. “[From] needing [emergency] care, to having had to have over a 3 [hour] surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling.”

Unfortunately, because of this mysterious accident, Scary Spice will now be a no-show for her New York book signing. It’s something she said she was “gutted” over.

“I’ve had to unfortunately cancel my book signing today in NY, “ she wrote. “I [apologize] to each and everyone one of you who bought [their] tickets to meet me today😩I’m absolutely gutted but I can assure you it WILL happen at a later date, I promise.”

With the surgery complete and some time to rest, Mel is just doing her best to stay still as she begins to heal.

“For now my right arm/hand is all stitched up and I’m trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs, ohhh the pain,” she wrote. “But I’m in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!! Thank you all for understanding, I love you all.”

She concluded her post with the hashtags “#accidentshappen, #needtimetoheal and #hospital.”

Mel B’s medical crisis is definitely an interruption to her busy schedule which finds her promoting her recently released memoir, “Brutally Honest” and she’s also prepping to tour with the Spice Girls in 2019.

