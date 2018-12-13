Michelle Williams Quits Broadway Play Over Battle With Depression

Michelle Williams ongoing battle with depression has forced her to quit her Broadway play on “doctor’s orders,” and RadarOnline.com reveals exclusively that the singer is “not in a good place.”

“Effective immediately, Michelle T. Williams has been advised by her medical doctors to take a leave of absence from performing.,” a show rep said in a statement. “As a result, the singer/actress will not continue in the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Once On This Island.”

Williams joined the cast November 30 in the role of the goddess Erzulie, and sources say she is “struggling mentally and people close to her are very worried.”

The news comes days after the Destiny’s Child singer revealed she and Pastor Chad Johnson have called off their engagement.

Williams and Johnson had been chronicling their upcoming wedding for a reality TV show. Insiders tell Radar that the network is pressuring her to reshoot the last episode before next week.

“She’s not cooperating. She is shut down. She was told she had to reshoot the last episode of her reality show with Chad to include that they were calling off their wedding,” the source said. “That’s very emotional for her, she doesn’t want to relive that.”

Williams reportedly checked into a mental health center to treat depression in July 2018. She later thanked fans and loved ones in an Instagram post, writing, “Depression sucks, but my faith in God and my commitment to doing the work to stay well is my way out!”

