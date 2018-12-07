Sad news to report on a Friday as Michelle Williams has revealed that she and her fiancée Pastor Chad Johnson had broken up.

On the day she released her new single “Fearless,” Michelle posted on her Instagram story, “I still remain fearless. I guess I still remain single. Things didn’t work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don’t wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry.”

The couple got engaged earlier this past April and also starred in a reality series for OWN.

Michelle Williams And Fiancé Chad Johnson Call It Quits was originally published on praisehouston.com