The Black Beat
Fans Have Questions After Drake And Nicki Minaj Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Nicki Minaj and Drake are no longer following each other on Instagram and fans describe it as “ the end of an era.”

It’s unclear when the unfollowing went down or what triggered it. However, the Young Money labelmates currently still follow each other on Twitter.

Over the past few years, as Minaj and Drake have become chart-topping music stars, they’ve also dropped hints that they were drifting apart.

On Drizzy’s 2013 song “Tuscan Leather,” he rapped, “Not even talkin’ to Nicki, communication is breakin.’” And two years after that, during Drake’s beef with Meek Mill, who was dating Nicki, at the time, the “Queen” rapper tried to remain neutral.

“It was one of the hardest parts of my career to date ever,” Minaj told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 in August. “At the time, I did love both of them. I couldn’t erase the love I had for my team but I also couldn’t speak out, couldn’t say much. I felt so imprisoned in that moment.”

This summer, on her hit single, “Barbie Dreams,” Minaj mckd Drake, wth the verse: “Drake worth a hundred mill, he always buyin’ me s–t / But I don’t know if the p—y wet or if he cryin’ and s–t.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

beef , Drake , Instagram , Nicki Minaj

