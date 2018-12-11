CLOSE
Nicki Minaj’s Rumored New Boyfriend Served Prison Time For Manslaughter

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Nicki Minaj can’t stop showing off her alleged new boyfriend Kenneth Petty and she seemed to confirm or play up the relationship rumors over the weekend by sharing a series of photos and videos of the two celebrating her 36th birthday while on vacation.

“Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happens? … it’s no secret… that the both us… are running out of time…,” Nicki captioned a photo of her wrapped around Kenneth. She was wise to turn the comments off under the photo.

 

One thing she remains mum about is Petty’s extensive rap sheet that has many fans concerned.

In addition to a conviction for attempted rape, Petty also served nearly a decade for killing a man.

Per The Blast:

According to the criminal complaint for Kenny Petty from the Queens County District Attorney, Petty pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of a man named Lamont Robinson.

The complaint claims on April 27, 2002 at 12:30 AM, Petty shot Robinson “with a loaded handgun (sic) multiple times thereby causing his death.”

Officials originally charged Petty with murder in the second degree, but he was able to get it knocked down to manslaughter when he cut a deal.

Petty pled guilty to the manslaughter charge in March 2006 and was released in May 2013 after serving 7 of a 10-year sentence. He was on supervised release for 5 years until May of this year, the report states.

Nicki fans are wondering if she’s desperate or trolling for going public with a registered sex offender (in New York). Petty has also been convicted of attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl.

