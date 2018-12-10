CLOSE
Buju Banton Back In Jamaica After Serving 7 Years For Drug Charge

If you’re a Buju Banton fan, you are no doubt celebrating his recent release from a federal prison in Georgia where he was released after serving a 7 year sentence.

The federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that Banton had been released from the McRae Correctional Facility on Friday (12-07-18), according to CNN.

Banton found himself on the bad side of a guilty verdict back in February of 2011, Banton for illegal possession of a firearm and conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute. his but was pretty straight forward: a Drug Enforcement Administration informant provided evidence of Banton brokering a cocaine deal in Florida.

He initially got 10 years for the conviction, but got a break when 2 years into his sentence, a judge threw out the gun charge and reduced Banton’s sentence to seven years.

After his release from lockdown, it didn’t take Banton long to catch a flight straight to Jamaica prison, where a throng of fans greeted him upon his arrival.

Jamaica’s culture minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange told the Guardian:

