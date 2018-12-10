Buju Banton Back In Jamaica After Serving 7 Years For Drug Charge

If you’re a Buju Banton fan, you are no doubt celebrating his recent release from a federal prison in Georgia where he was released after serving a 7 year sentence.

The federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that Banton had been released from the McRae Correctional Facility on Friday (12-07-18), according to CNN.

Banton found himself on the bad side of a guilty verdict back in February of 2011, Banton for illegal possession of a firearm and conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute. his but was pretty straight forward: a Drug Enforcement Administration informant provided evidence of Banton brokering a cocaine deal in Florida.

He initially got 10 years for the conviction, but got a break when 2 years into his sentence, a judge threw out the gun charge and reduced Banton’s sentence to seven years.

After his release from lockdown, it didn’t take Banton long to catch a flight straight to Jamaica prison, where a throng of fans greeted him upon his arrival.

Jamaica’s culture minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange told the Guardian:

“There’s no getting over the fact that he was convicted, but Buju was loved long before he was convicted and he will be loved just the same, even if he comes home in handcuffs.” Here’s something you may not be aware of. Even though Banton isn’t as well known outside of Jamaica, that’s not the case on the island. Dude is HUGE there. In fact, Banton broke the Bob Marley-held record for most Number One singles in Jamaica. On the other hand, Banton was universally condemned for his single “Boom Bye Bye,” a track that endorsed killing gay people. CNN says Banton headed straight to the recording studio soon after arriving in Jamaica. Diddy was among the artists that celebrated Banton’s release on social media, “Today is a glorious day. Buju is free. Let’s go! King shit. True greatness.”

