Kim Porter Laid To Rest In Georgia, Hear Diddy’s Touching Eulogy

NEW YORK (AP) — Model, actress and entrepreneur Kim Porter was laid to rest in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia with over a thousand mourners, including her children Quincy Brown, 26, Christian Combs, 20 and twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the father of Quincy, Christian and the twins, was a major part of the service and was identified as ‘soulmate’ in her obituary.

The funeral took place at Columbus’ Cascade Hills Church. Celebrities in attendance included Ryan Destiny and Queen Latifah, who appear with Quincy on the Fox show Star, actress Tichina Arnold, Kimora Lee Simmons with her children and husband, Usher, model Winnie Harlow, longtime celebrity publicist Marvet Brito, who was one of the speakers, Li’l Kim, Missy Elliot and Kim’s best friend, Ebonee Elektra.

Diddy and Quincy also delivered eulogies, with Albert ‘Al B. Sure’ Brown and Diddy, who raised Quincy as his own son when Brown was not around, joining Quincy onstage in support when he broke down. Diddy’s eulogy paid tribute to Kim as a girlfriend, mother and confidante.

In a ceremony at the burial, Diddy, Kim’s grandmother D’Lila and other family released doves in tribute and a fireworks were also part of the burial at Evergreen Memorial Garden Ceremony. Prince’s “When Doves Cry” also played at the ceremony. Diddy recently shared a video of Kim playing “God” by Prince an instrumental from “Purple Rain.”

The family of Kim Porter released a statement honoring her life a day after Thanksgiving, saying “although we’ve lost our best friend, God has gained a special angel and we know she is watching over us.”

Porter, a former model and actress who was also the longtime former girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, died unexpectedly last week at age 47. Authorities haven’t given a cause.

“God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her. Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace.

There wasn’t a person she met who’s soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better,” the Porter, Goodwin and Combs families say in a statement Friday to The Associated Press. “She will be forever remembered and missed by so many. As her family, we promise to honor her every day of our lives. We love you always.”

Paramedics rushed to Porter’s house last week after calls saying she was unresponsive. She was declared dead soon after they arrived.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: