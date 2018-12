Once again Donald Trump has earned the title of Bama of the Week. He was invited to his first funeral of the year and we suddenly remember why he wasn’t invited to any other funeral. He didn’t recite the Lord’s Prayer, and just looked bored and miserable the whole service. Huggy seriously wants to know how he managed to “suck the life out of a funeral!”

