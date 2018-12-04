Inside Her Story: ‘Michelle Obama Unfiltered’

| 12.04.18
Michelle Obama is out of the White House and noticeably more relaxed. In a recent stop on her book tour at the Barclay’s Center, she shocked the crowd by speaking her truth about women and equality in the workplace.

“And it’s not always enough to lean in, because that s*** doesn’t work all the time,’” Obama said speaking about how to fuse equality and respect work in the workplace. The crowd went wild over Obama’s realness and the tongue slip. She apologized and said, “I forgot where I was for a moment.”

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Sophia Nelson who says this version of Michelle Obama is very important for us to see.

Nelson calls this season of Mrs. Obama, “Michelle Obama Uncut.” She believes that her slip of the tongue was important for Black woman to see her as a real person just like us. It showed that the first Black First Lady is just as normal as every day Black women.

