Michelle Obama’s Memoir Has Officially Become 2018’s Best-Selling Book

Our #ForeverFLOTUS is stunting on the literary world selling more than 2 million copies of "Becoming" in a little over two weeks.

Michelle Obama Becoming

Source: Miller Mobley / Miller Mobley

When it was first announced that Former First Lady Michelle Obama would be releasing a memoir this year, we knew it was going to be a huge hit.

And now the news only confirms it–the numbers do not lie!

On Friday (Nov. 30), Penguin Random House announced that since the memoir dropped on November 13, Becoming has sold more than a whopping 2 million copies and is headed into an unprecedented sixth printing, increasing the number of books in circulation to 3.4 million.

In addition, the hardcover edition of Obama’s memoir sold “more copies than any other book published in the United States in 2018,” the publisher added.

As we previously reported, Becoming is an immensely personal book where Michelle Obama opened up for the first time publicly about a range of issues including experiencing a miscarriage, conceiving both of her children with IVF and having to seek couples therapy with former President Barack Obama.

We’re pretty sure that her 10-city sold out book tour also helped Mrs. Obama sell more copies too!

As of now, Becoming sits on top ofThe New York Times‘ best-seller lists for Hardcover Nonfiction and the Combined Print and E-Book Bestsellers.

Congrats #ForeverFLOTUS!

 

Michelle Obama’s Memoir Has Officially Become 2018’s Best-Selling Book was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

2 thoughts on “Michelle Obama’s Memoir Has Officially Become 2018’s Best-Selling Book

  1. kelli on said:

    I’m looking forward to reading Michelle, and Barrack’s (when it’s released) books. I just had a chance to start reading Omarosa’s book, and so far I’m impressed. I’ve already learned 3, or 4 things I didn’t know about her, and (Michael Clark Duncan). Say what we will about Omarosa…..but she’s a smart cookie, and knows how to play people like a fiddle (just like Trump}. What did we used to say…..Don’t hate the player….hate the game.

