MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden says he’ll announce within the next two months whether he plans to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.
The 76-year-old Democrat made his comments Monday to an audience at the University of Montana in Missoula.
Biden says the U.S. can’t have four more years of Trump, whom he calls “a guy who can’t tell the truth.”
Biden says it’s time for U.S. citizens to remember who they are, shake off political malaise and “choose truth over lies, science over fiction.”
He says his decision to run will be based on what he called “a family decision.”
Biden is touring the nation to promote his memoir, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose.”
He appears in Dallas on Tuesday.
6 thoughts on “Biden Says He’ll Decide On Presidential Run Within 2 Months”
@ 76 and by the time 2020 comes around 78 I guess all those “old folks jokes told about John McCain in 08 can be regurgitated BTW how many times has Biden ran and failed miserably
Run Joe, Run!!!!!!!
If Biden’s son hadn’t died from cancer in 2016, CHUMP would not be in the White House.
I luv Joe Biden–He keeps it real.
If he does run, I hope he selects Barack as his VP.
That would certainly be in the history books if Joe and Barack were to win!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
L, I agree with Theo’s response to Amber; that Biden & ALL Democratic Politicians are not concerned about homeless Americans, which is demonstrated by their agendas to help Illegals.
Nay! Nay! Nay! J.Biden is out of touch with the average American. In addition, his time in the Sun has passed.
Oh please, Biden could run and win. who would have ever thought a person like Trump would have won.
@Amber: Biden & his generation of Politicians are not about helping the homeless on Skid Road in CA; the homeless children & adults in many major Cities in America….Biden & most Democratic Politicians have MORE concern for Illegal Immigrants.