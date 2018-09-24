CLOSE
News
Home > News > National News

Biden Postpones Georgia Trip For Abrams

Leave a comment

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is putting off a campaign trip on behalf of Georgia governor hopeful Stacey Abrams.

Biden had planned to come Thursday to Georgia. The Abrams campaign says he will reschedule for October.

Abrams would be the first black female governor in U.S. history. Biden already has endorsed her.

The campaign didn’t cite a reason for the change, but it may help Biden and Abrams avoid competition for attention.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hear Thursday from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford on her allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when he was in high school.

Separately, the White House says President Donald Trump and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will meet Thursday amid indications that Rosenstein’s job is in jeopardy.

These Joe Biden Memes Are Helping Us Cope With The Election Results
0 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Joe Biden , Stacey Abrams

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close