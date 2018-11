Tamera Mowry-Housley has returned to The Real following the death of her Niece Alaina Housley. Alaina was killed at Borderline Bar in California and Tamera is desperate for gun control laws. She tearfully said she’ll do whatever it takes to ensure no other family has to feel what her family has been feeling since losing Alaina.

