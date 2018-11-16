Kym Whitley Shares Her Favorite Travel Hacks With The Ladies Of The Real [Video]

On Thursday, Nov. 15, The Real welcomes back guest co-host White House Correspondent, Washington Bureau Chief of American Urban Radio Networks and CNN Political Analyst April Ryan.

Today, the ladies discuss the difference between commitment and complacency in a job and if should children’s school photos be retouched. Also, co-host Jeannie Mai describes her father’s selflessness when she attempts to give him presents.

Then actress, comedian, and now author Kym Whitley stops by to talk about her book, The Delusion of Cinderella, running into former students from her teaching days, and the travel hacks that she swears by.

Check out the video above to see her travel hacks!

