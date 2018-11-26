CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Tamera Mowry-Housley Makes Tearful Return To ‘The Real’

Leave a comment

Tamera Mowry-Housley returned to The Real with an important message about gun violence, as well as grief, love and moving forward. She also explains “Alaina’s Voice,” the foundation set up by the Housley family in honor of her niece, Alaina, who was killed November 7 in the shooting at Borderline Bar, in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Tamera has a message of hope after her niece’s death:

Tamera shares the inspiration behind her niece’s foundation, Alaina’s voice:

Tamera’s husband has been criticized by some for not understanding the impact of gun violence until it impacted him personally. Do you think that this tragedy will helped them to understand better how it impacts the Black community?

PHOTO: ‘The Real’ screeenshot

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

 

Mass Shootings , Tamera Mowry-Housley , The Real , Thousand Oaks Shooting

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close