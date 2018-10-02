Meek Mill is releasing new music and according to The Jasmine Brand will be starring in Jada Pinkett-Smith’s film, “12 O’Clock Boys.” This film will be an adaptation of Lotfy Nathan’s documentary from 2013. “12 O’Clock Boys,” the movie was ordered by Sony and Overbrook Entertainment. Meek Mill is excited to take on this role and possibly do more movies in the future.

Production has already begun and it will tell a story about a character named “Mouse.” His goal in the film is to be initiated into a bike riders gang named, “Midnight Clique,” that’s from Baltimore, Maryland. Meek Mill is stepping into the big role as the leader of the bike gang that Mouse wants to join.

He will play alongside, Teyonah Paris, Jahi Winston and Will Catlett. Winston will play Mouse’s character. This is not Mill’s first movie, he starred in the movie “Streets,” which was released in 2011. We can’t wait to see this film and congratulations on landing the role!

Meek Mill Lands Role In Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Film “12 O’Clock Boys” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com