Tisha Campbell-Martin Pays Over $100k To Buy Back Royalties In Bankruptcy Case

Tisha Campbell-Martin has reportedly reached a deal to buy back the rights to collect her royalties that she relinquished as part of her bankruptcy case.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Tisha and her estranged husband Duane Martin have reached a settlement with the trustee. She will reportedly pay $115,000 in two installments in order to obtain her residual rights. Martin will pay $60,000 in one installment and $55,000 in another within 90 days of a court’s approval of the settlement.

The former couple have been battling over the residuals for months and, as noted in the report, since the bankruptcy was filed, the trustee has collected $300,000 in royalties.

The docs state, “Since December 2017, the debtors have been in the process of ending their marriage and in February 2018, Ms. Campbell filed for divorce from Mr. Martin … In connection with that process and Ms. Campbell’s stated attempt to unravel a long history of Mr. Martin’s control over their joint finances, Ms. Campbell engaged new representation with regard to the dispute described in the Agreement.”

The actress previously accused her ex of hiding money from her during their marriage. She also told the trustee that during their marriage, Duane was responsible for managing all their financials, including collecting her residuals.

Campbell-Martin filed for divorce earlier this year after 20 years of marriage. She and Duane were reportedly legally separated in December 2016.

