Mike Epps To Bring ‘Funny As Ish Comedy Tour’ To North America At Top Of New Year

With a comedic career that spans across television, film and stand-up, Mike Epps will be hitting the road once again with the “Funny as ish Comedy Tour.” Kicking off January 18, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla., Epps will lead the show with an all-star lineup varying from city to city. Tickets for select cities will go on sale Friday, November 16, 2018, with additional dates to be announced soon.
Epps is generating an extraordinary amount of buzz among his peers for being not only one of the funniest comic actors in town, but also for his burgeoning dramatic talent. He recently wrapped the Amazon feature “Troup Zero” starring opposite Viola Davis, Allison Janney, and Jim Gaffigan, and a Netflix comedy “Dolemite Is My Name” starring opposite Eddie Murphy. Epps can next be seen in the comedy “The Trap,” co-starring Tip “T.I.” Harris and produced by Epps under his NapTown productions along with Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere.
Epps will be joined on stage by some of the biggest names in comedy, including award-winning comedienne of “Chandelier Status,” Sommore, who will serve as special guest host in select cities. Sommore has been featured in a number of hit films including “Soul Plane,” “Something New” and “Friday After Next.” Additional comics will include Earthquake from BET’s “Comic View” and HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam;” social media sensation, DC Young Fly, from Nick Cannon’s “Wild ’N Out;” Lavell Crawford from “Workaholics,” “Breaking Bad,” and “Last Comic Standing;” funnyman and radio show host Rickey Smiley and more! Please see the tour schedule for a complete list of lineups.
FUNNY AS ISH TOUR DATES
|Jan. 18
|Jacksonville
|Veterans Memorial Arena
|Sommore, Earthquake, Mark Curry, George Wallace
|Feb. 2
|Baton Rouge
|Raising Canes River Center Arena
|Sommore, Earthquake, Rickey Smiley, George Wallace
|Feb. 8
|Louisville, KY
|KFC Yum Center
|Lavell, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Chico Bean, Mark Curry
|Feb. 9
|Augusta
|James Brown Arena
|Sommore, Earthquake, DC Young Fly, Lavell Crawford
|Feb. 15
|Detroit (2)
|Fox Theatre
|Guy Torry, Karlous Miller
|Feb. 16
|Chicago (2)
|UIC Pavilion
|Rickey Smiley, Epps, Karlous Miller
|Feb. 17
|Kansas City
|Municipal Auditorium Arena
|Sommore, DC Young Fly, Earthquake
|Feb. 22
|Nashville
|Nashville Auditorium
|Sommore, Rickey Smiley, DC Young Fly, Lavell
|Feb. 23
|Memphis
|Landers Center
|Sommore, DC Young Fly, Earthquake, Lavell
|Mar. 1
|Greenville, SC
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|Sommore, DC Young Fly, Earthquake
|Mar. 8
|Columbia, SC
|Colonial Life Arena
|Sommore, Lavell, DC Young Fly, Earthquake
|Mar. 9
|Milwaukee
|Miller High Life Theater
|Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Earthquake, DC Young Fly
|Mar. 15
|Raleigh
|PNC Arena
|Sommore, Earthquake, DC Young Fly, Lavell
|Mar. 16
|Norfolk (2)
|Chrysler Hall
|DC Young Fly, Lavell
|Mar. 30
|Mobile
|Mobile Civic Center
|Tony Rock , Earthquake, George Wallace, Mark Curry
|Apr. 19
|Savannah
|Savannah Civic Center
|Sommore, Rickey Smiley, Tony Rock, Earthquake, DC Young Fly
|Apr. 20
|Grand Rapids
|Van Andel Arena
|Rickey Smiley, DC Young Fly, Earthquake, Lavell