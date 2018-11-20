Mike Epps To Bring ‘Funny As Ish Comedy Tour’ To North America At Top Of New Year

With a comedic career that spans across television, film and stand-up, Mike Epps will be hitting the road once again with the “Funny as ish Comedy Tour.” Kicking off January 18, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla., Epps will lead the show with an all-star lineup varying from city to city. Tickets for select cities will go on sale Friday, November 16, 2018, with additional dates to be announced soon.

Epps is generating an extraordinary amount of buzz among his peers for being not only one of the funniest comic actors in town, but also for his burgeoning dramatic talent. He recently wrapped the Amazon feature “Troup Zero” starring opposite Viola Davis, Allison Janney, and Jim Gaffigan, and a Netflix comedy “Dolemite Is My Name” starring opposite Eddie Murphy. Epps can next be seen in the comedy “The Trap,” co-starring Tip “T.I.” Harris and produced by Epps under his NapTown productions along with Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere.

Epps will be joined on stage by some of the biggest names in comedy, including award-winning comedienne of “Chandelier Status,” Sommore, who will serve as special guest host in select cities. Sommore has been featured in a number of hit films including “Soul Plane,” “Something New” and “Friday After Next.” Additional comics will include Earthquake from BET’s “Comic View” and HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam;” social media sensation, DC Young Fly, from Nick Cannon’s “Wild ’N Out;” Lavell Crawford from “Workaholics,” “Breaking Bad,” and “Last Comic Standing;” funnyman and radio show host Rickey Smiley and more! Please see the tour schedule for a complete list of lineups.

FUNNY AS ISH TOUR DATES

Jan. 18 Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena Sommore, Earthquake, Mark Curry, George Wallace Feb. 2 Baton Rouge Raising Canes River Center Arena Sommore, Earthquake, Rickey Smiley, George Wallace Feb. 8 Louisville, KY KFC Yum Center Lavell, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Chico Bean, Mark Curry Feb. 9 Augusta James Brown Arena Sommore, Earthquake, DC Young Fly, Lavell Crawford Feb. 15 Detroit (2) Fox Theatre Guy Torry, Karlous Miller Feb. 16 Chicago (2) UIC Pavilion Rickey Smiley, Epps, Karlous Miller Feb. 17 Kansas City Municipal Auditorium Arena Sommore, DC Young Fly, Earthquake Feb. 22 Nashville Nashville Auditorium Sommore, Rickey Smiley, DC Young Fly, Lavell Feb. 23 Memphis Landers Center Sommore, DC Young Fly, Earthquake, Lavell Mar. 1 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena Sommore, DC Young Fly, Earthquake Mar. 8 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena Sommore, Lavell, DC Young Fly, Earthquake Mar. 9 Milwaukee Miller High Life Theater Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Earthquake, DC Young Fly Mar. 15 Raleigh PNC Arena Sommore, Earthquake, DC Young Fly, Lavell Mar. 16 Norfolk (2) Chrysler Hall DC Young Fly, Lavell Mar. 30 Mobile Mobile Civic Center Tony Rock , Earthquake, George Wallace, Mark Curry Apr. 19 Savannah Savannah Civic Center Sommore, Rickey Smiley, Tony Rock, Earthquake, DC Young Fly Apr. 20 Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena Rickey Smiley, DC Young Fly, Earthquake, Lavell

Also On Black America Web: