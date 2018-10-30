Ava Duvernay Working On Prince Documentary For Netflix

Producer/director Ava DuVernay is working with Netflix on a Prince documentary, reports Variety. The late artist’s estate is reportedly providing with interviews, footage, photos and archive access. The multiple-part documentary will cover the Prince’s entire life.

“Prince was a genius and a joy and a jolt to the senses,” DuVernay told Deadline. “The only way I know how to make this film is with love. And with great care. I’m honored to do so and grateful for the opportunity entrusted to me by the estate.”

While renowned for her work on Selma, Queen Sugar and others, DuVernay made her big-screen debut in 2008 with This Is the Life, which chronicled the alternative hip-hop scene in Los Angeles in the 1990s.

