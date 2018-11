Melania Trump used her personal email account for government business. Which is odd because her husband ran his whole campaign talking trash about Hilary for doing that. Mrs. Trump also fired Sarah Sanders! Just kidding, but Huggy says she might try! But it’s true that Lebron is headed back to Cleveland, because the Lakers are playing the Cavs.

