Potential Bombs Mailed To The Homes Of The Clinton & Obama Family

Source: White House / News Pictures/WENN.com / WENN

Potential explosive devices were mailed to the homes of the Obamas and the Clintonsaccording to CNN.

The Secret Service intercepted both suspicious packages during a screening process.  One package was addressed to Hilary Clinton in New York and the other was addressed to Barack Obama in Washington D.C.

CNN reports:
Neither Obama nor Clinton received the packages or were at risk of receiving them, the Secret Service said. They were discovered during “routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such.” The FBI said the package intended for Clinton was found in the vicinity of her residence in Chappaqua, New York, but offered no additional comment, citing the ongoing investigation. Representatives for the Clintons referred press inquiries to the Secret Service, and a spokeswoman for Obama did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Both packages were sent at the same time and are being investigated.

 

Potential Bombs Mailed To The Homes Of The Clinton & Obama Family was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

