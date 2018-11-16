Lebron James On Trayvon Martin’s Murder: ‘I Thought About My Sons’ [Video]

The finale episode of LeBron James’ 3-part docu-series, “Shut Up and Dribble” focuses on the impact NBA players have when it comes to social activism.

James reflects on the death of Trayvon Martin … saying he realized that could’ve been one of his kids who was murdered.

TMZ Sports has a first look of the final episode, peep the clip above.

“I’m sitting there and I’m reading all these different articles,” James says, “I’m seeing all these different play-by-play. I’m seeing all these different stuff of what happened, what didn’t happen, what could have happened to prevent this … and I just started to think about my boys, my sons.”

LeBron has two sons — Bronny (14) and Bryce (11) — and one daughter, Zhuri (4) — and the baller has previously spoken out about the impact Martin’s death has had on raising his kids.

Back in 2012, Trayvon was fatally shot in Sanford, Florida by crazed neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman. A jury acquitted Zimmerman of second-degree murder and manslaughter in July 2013.

The “Shut Up and Dribble” clip features soundbites from President Barack Obama, Chris Bosh and Etan Thomas speaking about the tragedy. The episode airs Saturday at 9 PM on SHOWTIME.

