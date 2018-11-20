CLOSE
Dwyane Wade Returns To Miami Heat After Birth Of Child

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

MIAMI (AP) — Dwyane Wade is back with the Miami Heat.

Wade was with the Heat for their game-day shootaround Tuesday morning ahead of their matchup against Brooklyn.

Wade was away from the team for about two weeks because of the birth of his daughter. Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union-Wade welcomed Kaavia James Union Wade into the world on Nov. 7. Wade had been in Los Angeles with them since then.

Wade is Miami’s third-leading scorer this season at 14.3 points per game. The Heat went 2-5 in his time away from the team.

He’s playing his final season in the NBA. Wade revealed this month that he strongly considered retirement this summer because of his daughter’s arrival.

