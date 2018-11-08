Wait…What? Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Welcome Baby Girl…With Surrogate!

Despite her frequent appearances on social media, Gabrielle Union was able to keep something private. She and her husband Dwyane Wade – who missed a game recently due to “personal reasons” have welcomed a baby girl via surrogate. Union announced it via Instagram today, taking most people by surprise.

A LOVELY DAY ↓❤️ ↓ pic.twitter.com/uzLKdGbzbD — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 8, 2018

Union has been open about her fertility struggles, talking to Dr. Oz earlier this year about her challenges getting pregnant. She has been the stepmother to her husbands two sons, Zaire and Zion and his nephew they are raising.

Wade also has a son Xavier, with Aja Netoyer, which was first deemed a “break baby” while the two were separated but was later discovered to be a child he had while they were still dating. Despite that, the two married after his son was born.

Union also wrote about infertility in her book We’re Going To Need More Wine.

While most of the feedback to the surprise (to everyone else) birth, some were quick to criticize Gabby and Dwyane being in the hospital bed cuddling their newborn. Fortunately not everyone on social media is ill-informed and explained why the couple was positioned that way. (Although, it is THEIR baby!)

Gabby and her husband are in a hospital doing (probably exclusively) skin to skin, cosleeping, etc to encourage immediate bonding because she did not carry the baby. — Madam. (@Joy_Doe) November 8, 2018

Gabby is in a hospital gown because they have the parents make skin to skin contact with the babies for warmth, heart stabilization, breathing & adapting to being outside of the womb. But get your jokes off. — Nicole (@AGirlNamedTiff) November 8, 2018

Now that that’s cleared up, congrats to the couple. No name has been announced as of yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

