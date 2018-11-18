Gabrielle Union Reveals The Name Of Her Baby Girl

Days after she announced that she and her husband Dwyane Wade welcomed their daughter via surrogacy, Gabrielle Union-Wade is now revealing their baby girl’s name to the world.

We introduce you to Kaavia James Union Wade.

“Just greazzzy and happy. That is all,” the 46-year-old wrote on Instagram with a picture of her cuddling precious bundle of joy.

“@kaaviajames pronounced Kah-Vee-Uh James,” she explained, adding a list of nicknames she’s given her newborn.

“She has 102 nicknames including but not limited to Kaav, Kaavi, Kaavi Baby, Kaavi J, Jamie, KJ, Nugget, Nug, Pooters.”

So where did the name come from? According to Gabby, it was a mix of both her and Dwyane’s family names.

“We wanted to include my family in her name so that ‘James’ is from my uncle James Francis Glass who is also my grandfather,” she wrote, adding that “Union is her middle name.

In addition, Dwyane posted some pics of his own celebrating his new baby girl.

Here’s the proud Papa playing with Kaavia’s tiny toes:

Peep Dwyane’s tattoo for her:

Getting in some daddy-daughter quality time:

As we know, Gabrielle has been very open about her battle with infertility.

“I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” Union revealed in her 2017 best-selling memoir We’re Going To Need More Wine.

“For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

While Gabrielle is a step-mother to Dwyane’s three sons, now, thanks to surrogacy, the couple finally has their first biological daughter together!

Welcome to the world Kaavia!

