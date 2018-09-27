Mel B And Stephen Belafonte Fighting Over Her Facetime Calls To Daughter

Melanie “Mel B” Brown and Stephen Belafonte are back at each other’s throats, as they have discovered yet another thing they can argue about in court.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Mel claims her ex is interfering in her attempts to video chat with their daughter, Madison. She says Belafonte is “doing this in an attempt to either alienate Madison from me and get her to believe that I am not thinking or caring about her.”

But Stephen rejects her latest allegations, saying Mel is lying and is purposely canceling her FaceTime calls to make him look bad.

According to the report, each wants the other sanctioned by the judge for what they claim the other is doing.

A judge has yet to rule.

As we previously reported, the judge in Mel’s bitter custody battle with ex-husband has ordered the former Spice Girl singer to undergo random drug and alcohol testing.

She will have to undergo random drug and alcohol testing for four months. Brown and Belafonte will also not be allowed to drink alcohol or take drugs at least eight hours before taking custody of their daughter.

Mel told The Sun that she’s entering rehab following her post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosis that stemmed from her divorce. She later appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to clarify her statement.

“I’ve been in therapy since my father got diagnosed with cancer nine years ago,” Mel B said on the show. “My therapy changed a little bit because I was in a very intense relationship, which you can all read about in my book.”

She also shared that she has PTSD, but denied being a sex addict and an alcoholic, as her ex and a former employee have alleged.

“You know, I was with the same person for 10 years and that was quite a turmoil, very intense. That’s all I can say about it. I’d like to say a lot more, but we’re on this show — let’s keep it P.C.,” Mel B said. “But yeah, I address a lot of those issues [in the book] and I did kind of have to ease my pain … I do suffer a lot from PTSD.”

