Katt Williams Hit With $300,000 Lien Over Unpaid Tax Bill

Last month, Katt Williams was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a town car driver during an argument about taking him and his dog from the Portland airport to a performance in the city, CBS News reported.

As his ongoing personal drama continues to make headlines, it seems the comedian STILL cannot catch a break as he’s now been hit with a huge lien!

According to The Blast, on November 5, the Georgia Department of Revenue filed a tax lien over unpaid taxes Katt allegedly owes for 2015 and 2016. The lien claims he owes $189,043.63 (2015) and $119,002.22 (2016) for a total of $308,045.85 in back taxes. This includes $29k for interest, $42k for penalties and $39k in collection fees.

If the Williams doesn’t pay up quick, his property and assets will be seized to satisfy the debt.

The Blast first reported, Katt Williams was recently slapped with a default judgment after he allegedly blew off a lawsuit accusing him of punching a fan at a party.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE