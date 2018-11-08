CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

People Are Really Blaming Beyonce For Beto’s Loss

Leave a comment

(Beyonce Instagram)

Every election cycle we see celebs endorse candidates and this year’s midterms were no different. Over the past few weeks there have been dozens of celebs that have endorsed candidates for different positions.

On Tuesday afternoon Beyonce took to Instagram to show her support of senate hopeful Beto O’Rourke. She posted a photo wearing a “Beto for Senate” cap and wrote, “We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you.”

 

But, on Tuesday night he lost to Senator Ted Cruz. As crazy as it sounds, some people have began to blame Beyonce for his loss. Twitter users believe that if she posted her photo too late in the day.

See some of the tweets below:

Others came to Bey’s defense saying that her endorsement couldn’t make or break the election.

Beyonce’s Gorgeous OTR II Tour Looks
9 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

2018 Midterm elections , Beto O'Rourke , Beyonce

2 thoughts on “People Are Really Blaming Beyonce For Beto’s Loss

  1. African American Woman on said:

    I really hate how retarded, stupid and brainless people have become and are continuing to become more of. The dumbest thing any human can do is idolize another human and put worth into their opinions to the point of actually thinking this human being can sway an election…stupid humans.

    Reply
  2. L on said:

    Folks need to leave Mrs. Carter alone.
    She endorsed Beto O’Rouke, and Beto lost–SO WHAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    These folks need to GET A FUCKING LIFE!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close