Every election cycle we see celebs endorse candidates and this year’s midterms were no different. Over the past few weeks there have been dozens of celebs that have endorsed candidates for different positions.
On Tuesday afternoon Beyonce took to Instagram to show her support of senate hopeful Beto O’Rourke. She posted a photo wearing a “Beto for Senate” cap and wrote, “We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you.”
I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice. We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable. Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day! Every vote counts Every race matters Everywhere.
But, on Tuesday night he lost to Senator Ted Cruz. As crazy as it sounds, some people have began to blame Beyonce for his loss. Twitter users believe that if she posted her photo too late in the day.
See some of the tweets below:
Others came to Bey’s defense saying that her endorsement couldn’t make or break the election.
2 thoughts on “People Are Really Blaming Beyonce For Beto’s Loss”
I really hate how retarded, stupid and brainless people have become and are continuing to become more of. The dumbest thing any human can do is idolize another human and put worth into their opinions to the point of actually thinking this human being can sway an election…stupid humans.
Folks need to leave Mrs. Carter alone.
She endorsed Beto O’Rouke, and Beto lost–SO WHAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
These folks need to GET A FUCKING LIFE!!!!!!!!!