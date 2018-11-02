White Nurse Fired After Posting Pic In Beyonce Blackface Halloween Costume

After Meghan Kelly got fired by NBC for not understanding why blackface Halloween costumes were racist, one would think this would be a warning to all white folks in America to be a little but more cautious this year if they want to keep their jobs.

And yet, there are always those select few dumb-dumbs who want to act brand new, pretending their is no consequence for their bigoted actions.

Case in point: A white nurse from Missouri lost her job after posting a picture on social media of her and her equally ignorant husband dressed in blackface as the power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Latest: A high school classmate of the man in the photo id'ed him as Jasmond Heenan, Shelbi Elliott-Heenan's husband. Couldn't reach him for comment. The h.s. classmate says he took a screenshot of a photo Jasmond posted Saturday. @kcur https://t.co/tMB3KIAZUc pic.twitter.com/lYCqo2C6EE — Andrea Tudhope (@_tudhope) October 30, 2018

According to KCTV, when folks got wind of what Shelbi Elliott-Heenan had done, the pictures went viral, prompting folks to contact her employer, St. Luke’s Hospital, and make them aware of of what little Ms. Shelbi was up to.

Soon after, St. Luke’s sent her packing with a pink slip, releasing a statement saying that the hospital is “is deeply committed to our culture of diversity and inclusion” and that this type of behavior is not tolerated.

“On Monday afternoon, Saint Luke’s Health System became aware of a Saint Luke’s East Hospital employee who posted photos on personal social media accounts of her and another individual dressed in blackface for what appears to be a Halloween event. This information was shared with appropriate health system personnel and an investigation was initiated immediately. While it is against Saint Luke’s policy to comment on specific personnel matters, we can confirm that this individual is no longer a Saint Luke’s employee. Saint Luke’s is deeply committed to our culture of diversity and inclusion. It is fundamental to who we are as an organization and we vigorously protect it on behalf of all our patients and employees and expect those who represent us to do the same.”

Of course Black Twitter had words for the couple:

“A photo of Shelbi Elliott-Heenan reportedly shows her dressed in blackface as Beyonce, standing next to a man in blackface as Jay-Z.” Reaction: pic.twitter.com/wlGPLifCKq — 🍁 I Am I 🍁 (@NM_Che56) October 31, 2018

Nurse loses job after sharing photo of blackface costume. It’s 2018. Who the hell hasn’t gotten the memo about blackface by now? You can dress up as whatever celebrity you want, just don’t paint your damn face. https://t.co/5rcNzKTqks — Neale (@AbeFroman) October 31, 2018

To all the idiots who can’t see the difference and want to make whiteface equivalent to blackface… This couple did Beyoncé and Jay Z 4 or 5 years ago. No blackface and the costumes spoke for themselves. The couple in the article are trash and they deserve the consequences. pic.twitter.com/hNR03V1tGk — Kris (@mr_webbster713) October 31, 2018

But like… just don't do blackface!

Like, you can be Beyonce, Rihanna, T'Challa whatever… just don't do it in blackface. It's really just that fucking simple. https://t.co/puBNfYocRt — Bassey Ikpi *SEE YOU IN DECEMBER* (@Basseyworld) October 31, 2018

When are folks gonna learn y’all?

