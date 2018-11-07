Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly, recently welcomed their baby girl Brooklyn Doris Daly. But bringing her into the world at 47-years-old presented some challenges. On social media, Kenya confirmed the complications she experienced during the birth. Her caption read:
“#BrooklynDorisDaly is here!
Thank you @people for sharing our journey
She’s so perfect and strong! Marc was incredible in the deliver room. I lost a lot of blood so I’m very weak but they both were strong for me.
God is so good. We are blessed and doing well.
My heart is so full at the abundance of love for our family! We love you all.
#TheDalys #babydaly #BrooklynDaly#family #love“
Fellow housewife, Kandi Burrus sent Kenya a beautiful bouquet of flowers to congratulate her on her new arrival. Kenya used her Instagram caption to thank Kandi and acknowledge her recovery process. She said:
“Having a tough day of recovery and just got these! So gorgeous feeling so emotional! Thank you @kandifor being you and all your generosity from you and your family! I love you mama!”
2 thoughts on “Kenya Moore Having ‘Tough’ Recovery, After Having Complications During Labor”
Which is why most women have kids when they are much younger.
Women these days are waiting to have their first child much later on in their lives-which can often result in COMPLICATIONS.
Kenya doesn’t look bad without all of her WARPAINT on her face.
Kudo’s to her and her husband.
Waiting until you’re nearly half an century to give birth what do you expect!!!