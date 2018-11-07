Kandi Burruss Hires Surrogate To Carry Baby Girl

Kandi Burruss has revealed that she and husband Todd Tucker have hired a surrogate to carry their baby daughter via IVF, and her daughter, Riley, is reportedly not happy about it.

The couple are parents to 4-year-old son Ace Wells Tucker and at age 42, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star decided not to take any chances with a risky pregnancy after her former co-star Kenya Moore delivered her daughter via C-section after her doctor diagnosed her with preeclampsia.

Kandi revealed her baby plans to Us Weekly on Monday.

“Yeah, yeah, we’re moving forward,” she said. “We’ve decided we wanted to get a surrogate.”

Kandi added: “We did find someone, and right now we are in the process — you know it hasn’t been done — but we’re in the process.”

Despite the fact that Moore went through the IVF process to conceive her daughter, Brooklyn Daly, Kandi tells Us Weekly that she doesn’t know anyone who has gone through the procedure so she’s “kind of scared to do it” and “nervous about it.”

“Like, I don’t have anybody who can tell me [about it]. When we were going through the IVF process, I did have a couple of friends who had done it, so, you know, I could talk to them, but this is a situation where I don’t have anybody I can talk to.”

Kandi is also mom to 16-year-old daughter Riley Burruss, whose dad is music industry vet Block Spencer.

When the Xscape diva revealed her plans to have a baby girl, she and Riley fought over the topic.

The teen told her mother: “I feel fine telling you to leave them in the freezer.” Kandi responded by: “I thought you said you wanted a little sister?”

Riley reminded her mother she’s never home to raise Ace, so how will she manage another baby.

“That was until I saw how y’all were around children. When I was younger, you were around 24/7. I didn’t even think you had a job. You work too much … I know I get sad when you just come back for like, a day or two, and then leave again,” Riley shared.

One fan reacted by saying: “Riley said she’s tired of raising Ace tho.”

Another commenter claimed: “Listen to Riley please …just because you can afford another child, doesn’t mean you should have another child.”

