Tara Samples Wants To Be Ohio’s Next Lt. Governor

City Councilwoman Tara Samples is running for Lt. Governor of Ohio and she predicts that it’ll be a close race.

Samples tells DL that voter turnout has been “phenomenal” this election. Already there has been 50% more turn out this year than in 2014. They haven’t seen crowds like this since Obama, she says there are lots of minorities and lots of young people at the polls.

Issue 1 on the ballot is a state constitution amendment that would allow people with low level drug offences to go to treatment instead of jail and she believes this issue is driving people to the polls.

Get out and vote, make your voice be heard.

