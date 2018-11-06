Inside Her Story: Every Vote Matters

There are a number of Black women running for office all over the country. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Dr. Duchess Harris, author of Black Feminist Politics From Kennedy To Trump.

Stacey Abrams is running for governor of Georgia and Harris says voter turnout has been at an all time high, which is a good sign.

Another Black woman to pay attention to is Ayanna Pressley running for congresswoman in Massachusetts. If she wins Harris says it “will be landmark for Massachusetts.”

She encourages people in states where the elections have not gotten as much publicity to vote too because, “we need representation everywhere.” Everyone needs to “vote on the ground where we are,” because “all of it matters.”

