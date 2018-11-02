Inside Her Story: ‘Stay Woke Go Vote’

| 11.02.18
We are almost to election day and everyone needs to get out and vote! Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with political experts and authors of For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics, Donna Brazile and Minyon Moore.

Brazile was excited to see Oprah on the ground in Georgia “stirring enthusiasm!” Especially because right now Republicans are in control of all 3 branches of government.

Moore thinks it’s important that people be reminded that “voting is not an event. It’s really about getting the life you want to live.”

They want people to not be intimidated by the hate Trump has been spreading. Brazile encourages everyone to “stay woke” and “go vote!”

