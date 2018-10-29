Ayanna Pressley, Jahana Hayes & Lucy McBath Are Looking To Make History

Andrew Gillum, Ben Jealous and Stacey Abrams‘ campaigns are prominent news headlines across the nation but there are others also looking to make history.

Roland Martin highlights three Black women who are looking to make major change in their communities:

Ayanna Pressley is the 2018 Democratic nominee for Massachusetts’ 7th Congressional District.

Jahana Hayes is the 2018 Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District.

Lucy McBath is looking to represent Georgia’s 6th Congressional District in the the U.S. House of Representatives.

Check out Martin’s full interview with Pressley, Hayes and McBath above.

