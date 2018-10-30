Inside Her Story: ‘Your Voice Is Your Vote’

We are one week away from election day and Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Leah Daughtry and Yolanda Caraway, who wrote For colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics.

We just had an extremely violent and deadly week and it will most likely have an impact it will have on midterms. Daughtry hopes it encourages people to get out and vote for positive change. She has no doubt that the other side will also be inspired to vote, but she hopes “those of us who stand for truth,” justice and brotherhood can “turn the tide” on November 6.

Caraway doesn’t even “recognize this country anymore.” Her message to those who don’t vote is, “your voice is your vote,” and she’s never met anyone without an opinion.

“I’ve got a lot to say on almost every subject,” not going to “silence my voice on election day,” Caraway said.

