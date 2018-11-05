Reverend Jesse Jackson Says Nothing Should Keep You From Voting

| 11.05.18
Tomorrow is election day, we have big races going on all over the country. Reverend Jesse Jackson has been traveling to show his support for some of the great people we have a chance to elect.

Today he’s in Georgia with Stacey Abrams and he’ll be there tomorrow to celebrate with her after she wins.

Jackson recalls that his grandmother didn’t vote for him when he ran for president because she couldn’t read or write.  Today, many people do not know that in every state you have the right to bring someone into the polls with you if you need help to cast your ballot.

The reverend encourages people to not let anything stop them from voting. We’re fighting a “dangerous guy,” he says. We have to elect people who will hold Donald Trump accountable.

There are “no dogs biting” nobody spraying us with hoses or beating us, there is no excuse.

