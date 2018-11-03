WATCH: Barack Obama Campaigns For Stacey Abrams At Morehouse

Barack Obama campaigned with Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams at Morehouse College Friday night, drawing thousands of people. Some folks waited up to 8 hours just to get tickets.

Here’s a video of the line to get into the event.

_____

But of course Barack and his team did not disappoint. If you missed it, check out the entire event from start to finish below. But if you just wanna see Barack, fast forward to 1:28:00.

