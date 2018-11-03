CLOSE
WATCH: Barack Obama Campaigns For Stacey Abrams At Morehouse

President Obama Campaigns In Atlanta For Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacy Abrams And Georgia Democrats On The Ballot

Source: Jessica McGowan / Getty

Barack Obama campaigned with Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams at Morehouse College Friday night, drawing thousands of people. Some folks waited up to 8 hours just to get tickets.

President Obama Campaigns In Atlanta For Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacy Abrams And Georgia Democrats On The Ballot

Source: Jessica McGowan / Getty

Here’s a video of the line to get into the event.

But of course Barack and his team did not disappoint. If you missed it, check out the entire event from start to finish below. But if you just wanna see Barack, fast forward to 1:28:00.

President Obama Campaigns In Atlanta For Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacy Abrams And Georgia Democrats On The Ballot

Source: Jessica McGowan / Getty

WATCH: Barack Obama Campaigns For Stacey Abrams At Morehouse was originally published on hotspotatl.com

