Mo’nique Schools Rebel Wilson After She Claims To Be The First ‘Plus-Sized’ Lead In A Romantic Comedy

When the trailer for Rebel Wilson’s upcoming movie Isn’t It Romantic dropped, the actress claimed on both Ellen and Instagram to be the “first-ever plus-sized girl to be the star of a romantic comedy”

Fans of Queen Latifah and Mo’Nique were quick to school Wilson after the #epicfail of a statement.

As noted by jezebel.com, Latifah starred in the 2006 rom-com The Last Holiday, alongside L.L. Cool J, while Mo’s Phat Girlz came out the same year.

Over the weekend, Mo’Nique took to Twitter to shut down Wilson’s claims about breaking rom-com barriers.

“Hey my sweet sister. Let’s please not allow this business to erase our talent with giving grey areas and technicalities,” the comedian wrote. “Take a moment and know the history. DON’T BE A PART OF ERASING IT. I wish you the best.”

Wilson responded to the backlash by stating, “It was never my intention to erase anyone else’s achievements,” right before referring to playwright Claire Willett, who also took to Twitter to voice concerns, as “honey,” jezebel.com writes.

And instead of apologizing, as so many have called on her to do, Wilson has been blocking her critics. She has blocked so many that folks are now using the hashtag: #RebelWilsonBlockedMe, The Cut reports.

One Twitter user noted: ..but really it comes down to this – Black women’s bodies don’t matter when it comes to White women like Rebel Wilson. They will always value their representation more while erasing ours.”

Do you agree?

Another commenter wrote: “Rebel Wilson is speaking to a larger issue of white audiences struggling to sympathize with characters who are not white. Look at the ways they plant seeds in ‘mainstream’ Black films to draw white audience in: white character in Black Panther, white savior in Hidden Figures…”

Meanwhile, Isn’t It Romantic, which also stars Liam Hemsworth and Priyanka Chopra, arrives in theaters Valentine’s Day.

