If You Don’t Know Now You Know: LL Cool J Please Translate!

LL came onto the classic Flava In Ya Ear Remix with some crazy talk. Does anybody know what the heck “Hee-shee, uh, blowticious Skeevee, delicious,” means? This is one of those times we all knew what was said but couldn’t believe it. “If y’all ever talk to LL can some one please have him translate,” we need answers!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- College Basketball Coach Turns Himself In After Punch Kills Man Looking For Uber
- The NFL Is Back…And So Are Anthem Protests
- Dallas Mayor Pro-Tem Pleads Guilty To Taking More Than 400K In Bribes, Kickbacks
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web: