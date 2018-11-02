Tyler Perry Says ‘Take Off Work’ And Go See ‘Nobody’s Fool’

| 11.02.18
Tyler Perry‘s Nobody’s Fool is out now and Tom, Sybil and Tyler agree that it’s absolutely hilarious!

Sybil says “I laughed until I cried, and cried until I laughed.”

Tyler says 90% of the movie was scripted but there’s a lot of ad-lib in there too. The cast came up with jokes during filming and a lot of them were so funny that he kept them in the final version.

He also loves “working with Tiffany [Haddish],” writing for her is like “writing for a 30-year-old Madea.”

“If you can handle some strong language you’ll love this movie,” he says. If you can, “take off work and go see it!”

Earlier this week news broke that Madea is retiring, fans are sad to see her go but Perry says, “I don’t want to be her age playing her.”

Next year there will be a “Madea Farewell tour and Madea funeral movie.”

Go see Nobody’s Fool today!

