Tyler Perry Says He’s Going To Retire Madea In 2019

Tyler Perry’s says he’s finally ready to retire the ‘Madea’ Franchise for good and fans will get to say goodbye to the character with his upcoming Tyler Perry’s a Madea Family Funeral.

“This is it,” Perry told SiriusXM radio host Bevy Smith on her show “Bevelations” on Monday. “It’s time for me to kill that old bitch. I’m tired!”

Family Funeral will be the eighth and final film in the Madea franchise.

We’re gonna say goodbye in ’19,” Perry said. “I just don’t want to be her age playing her.”

He’ll also be taking the character on a “farewell” stage tour, including some of the original characters and actors from the blockbuster films.

When Smith asked Perry if he would ever consider doing a play on Broadway,  he replied: “My thing with Broadway is that you got to do the exact same thing every night, the exact same way. That wouldn’t work for me. I’d piss off all the producers. I’d be like, look, we gotta do something different.”

Listen to Perry talk about Madea in the clip above.

 

