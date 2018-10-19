Tiffany Haddish Shares Painful Story That Her Stepfather Tried To Kill Her Mother

Tiffany Haddish has been on the road to success, but how she got there hasn’t been easy. Haddish has told stories about her abusive husband, time in and out of foster homes as well as the tragic story of her mother getting into a car accident. According to The Grio, Haddish even considered suicide at one point in her life after being raped at 17.

She said, “I literally wanted to kill myself. I felt like everything in my life and everybody that came around was out to hurt me.” One painful memory Haddish talked about was that her stepfather admitted that he tried killing her mother, siblings and her as well.

He cut the brakes of the car and thought that everyone was in it, but it was only her mother. The car accident left her mother with permanent brain damage. At 21, Haddish wanted to get revenge on him. She said, ”His life was going really great when I was trying to get revenge. As soon as I started doing that, life started kicking him in the ass.” Haddish admitted that her grandmother told her to let God handle it. She continues to follow what her grandmother said and is turning her tragic stories into success.

