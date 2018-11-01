Tyler Perry Admits To Going To A Church With Armed Guards [VIDEO]

Tyler Perry is currently traveling to different cities to promote his new movie, “Nobody’s Fool,” starring Tika Sumpter and Tiffany Haddish. While in New York City the director and actor was stopped by TMZ for an interview to talk about guns in church.

In the wake of the mass shooting that killed 11 churchgoers at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburg the topic of guns in the place of worship keeps coming up.

Tyler was asked for his thoughts on guns in church and admitted to attending one that had armed guards. He believes these are the kind of times that we’re living in, but also wants to stricter gun laws to come out.

Another reporter asked Tyler if having guns in church changes your relationship with God and he looked very confused. Tyler mentioned that shootings like this doesn’t change your relationship, however it makes you realize the times we live in are sad.

