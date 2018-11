Damon Williams believes that the Black community has overlooked Kris Jenner and her impact on Black folks. She’s the “female Joe Jackson,” he says. Jenner raised five girls who are all millionaires, one of them is a billionaire and most of them have Black babies! He believes that means there will be at least eight Black people on the Forbes list in about 20 years when these kids reach adulthood. Give mama Jenner her props!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: