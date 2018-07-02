Joe Jackson Laid To Rest Near Michael In Private Family Funeral

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jackson family patriarch Joseph Jackson has been buried in the same Southern California cemetery as his late son Michael.

@JanetJackson with her son Eissa and her cousin Latoya at Joe Jackson’s funeral. (📸 Latoya Jackson) pic.twitter.com/xIKDmEPif8 — Ć H Â M Ê L Ê Ô N (@Chameleon876) July 2, 2018

A source close to the family who is not authorized to speak publicly said Joe Jackson was laid to rest Monday in a private ceremony at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale. Jackson died Wednesday in Las Vegas at age 89 and is survived by wife Katherine, eight children and dozens of grandchildren.

Janet Jackson and family attend Joe Jackson private memorial service https://t.co/1QKgESf6lU — ☾DESIGN-OF-A-DECADE☽ (@RN1814) July 2, 2018

Eldest son Jackie Jackson posted a photo of himself on Instagram Monday afternoon in a black suit and sunglasses while dressing one of his young twin sons in a similar suit.

A post shared by Jackie Jackson (@jackiejackson5) on Jul 2, 2018 at 1:26pm PDT

Michael Jackson was entombed in 2009 in the mausoleum at the opulent cemetery that is also the final resting place of Elizabeth Taylor and Walt Disney.

See Joe Jackson funeral photos; Janet Jackson, family attend https://t.co/NzZLUCrL5m pic.twitter.com/NPv7uUgwcf — Lean Belly Breakthrough (@leanbelly4ever) July 2, 2018

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.