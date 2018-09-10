Super model Tyra banks is known for her amazingly good looks. She often shares photos of her bare face and she’s just as beautiful as she would be all doll’d up. Over the weekend she decided to show off her natural hair and it’s beautiful. She captioned the photo “Me…because sometimes the wigs and weaves need a vacation.”
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- California Transit Officials Routinely Side With Racist Passengers Over Black Drivers, Lawsuit Says
- Tyra Banks Shows Off Her Natural Hair [Photos]
- Jemele Hill And J.K. Rowling Blast ‘Racist/Jim Crow Serena Williams Cartoon
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM