Tyra Banks Shows Off Her Natural Hair [Photos]

Super model Tyra banks is known for her amazingly good looks. She often shares photos of her bare face and she’s just as beautiful as she would be all doll’d up. Over the weekend she decided to show off her natural hair and it’s beautiful. She captioned the photo “Me…because sometimes the wigs and weaves need a vacation.”

 

