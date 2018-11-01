Lawsuit Alleges Travis Scott Failed To Get Insurance For Show That Left Fan Paralyzed

Travis Scott remains in litigation over a concert that left a fan paralyzed and the venue is now accusing him of breach of contract by failing to take out a proper insurance policy.

Last month, the rapper was sued by Bowery Presents LLC, owners of the New York music venue Terminal 5, where Scott performed in 2017.

The venue accuses him of failing to get insurance for one of his shows that ended with a fan, Kyle Green, falling off a balcony and suffering paralysis as a result.

Bowery says Scott is responsible for any judgment awarded to the fan in the lawsuit he brought against the rapper and the venue. They claim Scott and the other co-defendants were supposed to take out insurance for the show but “failed to procure insurance.”

Last year, Green sued Scott claiming he incited chaos during the performance that led to him getting shoved over a balcony by out of control fans. Green was improperly removed from the venue after the fall and now needs a wheelchair for mobility.

Scott countersued The Bowery and Strike Force Protective Services, claiming their carelessness contributed to the incident. His court docs also state that any injuries Green suffered were his own fault as he should have known the risks associated with attending a rap concert.

Scott has demanded the case be dismissed.

In the meantime, the Texas-native is encouraging fans to get out and vote for Beto O’Rourke, the 2018 Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas.

In the clip below, Scott says Beto’s the guy and folks should get behind him to “take Texas all the way up” on Nov. 6.

The endorsement comes a day after LeBron James was seen rocking a ‘Beto for Senate’ hat.

