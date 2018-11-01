New York Man Arrested In Connection With Reality Star Lyric Mc Henry’s Death

Two and a half months following Lyric McHenry’s death, a Bronx man has been arrested for helping dump the body of the former reality star on a desolate sidewalk near the Major Deegan Expressway in New York this summer.

According to the NY Daily News, 29-year-old Alexis Meija-Ramirez was arrested and charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Mejia-Ramirez and two other men allegedly moved the pregnant 26-year-old woman’s body to an empty stretch of sidewalk, police said. Her barely clothed body was discovered by law enforcement along with a small Ziploc bag of cocaine. Lyric was reportedly 20 weeks pregnant.

McHenry may have overdosed on a fatal combination of cocaine, alcohol and heroin, according to court documents but much mystery remains about how she got to the sidewalk in the Bronx after celebrating her birthday with friends in Lower Manhattan.

Her family released a statement following news of her passing, which read in part:

“…Lyric who just turned 26 last week on August 6, was a brilliant, creative and lovely young woman who shared a deep passion for writing, film and a long-standing commitment to social justice. She was a Christian who grew up in Los Angeles and attended the Center for Early Education and graduated from the Marlborough School in Los Angeles. Lyric graduated from Stanford University in 2014 where she studied in Paris, France for a year and spoke fluent French.”

Lyric is the daughter of New Jack City producer George McHenry. She and E.J. Johnson, Magic Johnson were friends for 25 years and she appeared on his reality TV show.

“Lyric’s warmth, compassion and energy will be missed by many and the family would appreciate that all speculation surrounding the circumstances of death cease until the real facts are determined during the current investigation by the NYPD and the City of New York,” it concluded.

Mejia-Ramirez has been charged with tampering with evidence and concealment of a human corpse after video surveillance and a “review of phone records” put him at the scene where McHenry was found, prosecutors said.

No other arrests have been made.

Mejia-Ramirez, who was ordered held on $7,500 bond or $1,500 cash bail, made bail Saturday.

