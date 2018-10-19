Travis Scott and Drake have dropped the official video for “Sicko Mode” and it’s as Houston as you can get!

Scott and Drizzy party and set up shop all over the city from Screwed Up Records and Tapes to riding horses in Acres Homes and even paying homage to the late Big HAWK with shots of his family and more.

RELATED: Travis Scott Teases A “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 1 With Flipped Swoosh

RELATED: Drake Dedicates Concert To Slain Teen, Brings Out Travis Scott At Houston Shows

From twerkers to slabs and more, it’s the kind of wild and crazy Houston rap video you’d expect from Travis and company. Watch it below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” Video Is Houston AF! [WATCH] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: